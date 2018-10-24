The Great Outdoors, Boating and Freshwater Fishing at Cross Water Outfitters with Guests Dennis Martin and Ed Hellon

On this episode Dustin Warncke hosts another live stream episode on location at a Cross Water Outfitters fishing ministry event. Dennis Martin and Ed Hellon join as Dustin’s guests and these three avid outdoorsmen talk about the great outdoors, boat maintenence during the winter months and innovations in boating technology, bass fishing and much more! Thank you as always for listening!

Cross Water Outfitters: http://crosswateroutfitters.com

CWO FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/Cross-Water-Outfitters-219654064744445/

Dennis Martin: https://www.facebook.com/dennis.martin.9256

Ed Hellon: https://www.facebook.com/eddychristi.hellon

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.