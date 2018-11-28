Podcast: Fishing Fun Mashup with Various Guests from Bubba Blade, Arctic Ice, Nomad Design and Grundens

In this episode, Dustin attends an outdoor writers fishing event in Venice, Louisiana and does an interview mashup with four special guests from Bubba Blade (fillet knives), Arctic Ice (ice packs), Nomad Design (freshwater and saltwater lures) and Grundens (fishing apparel and foul weather gear). This was a live “on location” podcast featuring some of the best brands in the fishing industry and the focus was on how to become a better outdoors enthusiast in the field and on the water.

Featured in this Episode:

This Episode Sponsored by AccuSharp