Podcast: Fall Whitetail Rut Hunting Strategies and Bowhunting with Guest Lou Marullo

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Texas Fish & Game Magazine’s hunting editor Lou Marullo and talk hunting strategies for whitetail deer and the two share their passions for the pursuit of bowhunting in Texas and beyond.

Lou shares many tips for hunting the rut during deer season and tips and ideas you may not have thought of before to increase your odds on bagging that buck of a lifetime or some meat for the freezer. Whatever the pursuit, this was a fun podcast! Thanks for listening.

Mentioned in the Show:

Grim Reaper Broadheads: https://grimreaperbroadheads.com

Gold Tip Arrows and Bolts: https://www.goldtip.com

Lumnok Lighted Arrow/Bolt Nock: https://lumenok.com/

DB Hunting Ranch/Processing & Taxidermy: http://dbwildgameprocessing.com

