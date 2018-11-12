Did this 50BMG “Miss” Suck a Deer’s Eyes Out? [VIDEO]

With my recent videos on the .50BMG this hunting episode caught my attention. Keith Warren claims that a near miss with a .50BMG dropped this whitetail doe by “sucking the eyes out” due to the air pressure of such a massive round cutting in flight.

Needless to say – there is a lot of skepticism about this claim.

Keith has responded to skeptics on his YouTube channel:

“Thanks to everyone for watching and commenting on the video. I’ve taken some flak from those who believe I shot the doe through the eyes. I want to address that. I had every incentive to say I shot the doe directly through the eyes and was amazed at how little damage the (non-AP) round did. Certainly, it appears that way from the kill shot, and many people would simply leave it at that. However, that’s not what happened, and I wanted to be completely candid with my fans. A taxidermist and I did a full necropsy of the doe’s head, and there was no internal damage to the brain cavity or bone loss to the skull. It was one of the strangest things to ever happen to me afield, and I wanted to share exactly what happened with you in this video. As a final note, I want to emphasize that whatever reason you hunt, however you hunt, and whatever you hunt for, we’re all hunters — and I support you. Far too many times hunters and conservation organizations divide themselves into their own special interest groups. I guess this division is inevitable as each of us have a favorite way that we hunt, but each of us should realize as hunters, all hunters, no matter where they hunt or what they hunt for, we’re special people. As special interest groups and the armchair experts divide hunters, I think it is time that all hunters unite–each and every one of us. Hunters should stand strong, stand proud and stand united because it’s hunters that live their lives to the fullest making sure that future generations will have wildlife and wild places to enjoy. Good hunting, Keith”

Ballistic experts will be the first to point out that you won’t have much damage at all with a .50BMG due to the fact that it isn’t transferring hardly any energy. There is no expansion and it simply pokes a fast hole as it travels to the next barrier. But Keith debunks the “eye shot” theory above.

And there is some proof that a .50BMG won’t even disturb a house of cards:

What do you think? Is Kieth’s kill a ballistic phenomenon or utter baloney?