A Survival Shovel and Camp Axe? A Review of Two Very Useful Outdoor Products

I love finding products that can be pressed into service in multiple ways and have numerous applications. I normally do not veer off the path of reviewing hunting and fishing gear but recently two products, a camping axe and survival shovel, caught my eye and I figured it wouldn’t hurt to review them here as they are outdoor products that can be used for many outdoor activities and even pressed into service in a survival situation.

Why a survival shovel and a camp axe? Why not?

You can always find a use for a compact camp axe like the one from Yeacool which can be found on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2WN2Dbc. Not only does it chop, like an axe should, it also has a built-in hammer, compass, knife, fire starter, whistle, fish scaler and bottle opener! How cool!

All of these tools and accessories are either integrated in the design of the axe body or fit up inside the axe handle extensions, which stay hidden and out of the way until you need them. Want to make your axe shorter or longer? That is easy too. Just unscrew the different extension pieces to shorten or add them to lengthen it. What’s more is that it has a nice nylon sheath to protect the axe when not in use. You can even order it with a sharpener! Here is a video I made about this product.

Next up is the tactical shovel. Yes, I know what you are thinking as I thought the same thing at first. A shovel? Really? Yes. It is packed with a ton of accessories that can come in handy if the going gets tough. This IUNIO Multi-Tool Shovel can be ordered on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2WBgkK6 . Now of course you can dig with it but it also has a variety of other features and uses, much like the above camp axe. You can also trench, chop, chip, shield, saw, open bottles, whistle, cut, hang, pick, scale fish, make fire, chisel or climb with it and it comes with a built in flashlight! Like the axe, it comes with all of the tools built in or hidden inside the handle. This all disassembles into a nice easy-to-carry nylon case that is very portable and compact. It has a comfortable handle and makes a very nice compact tool to carry with you on hunting, fishing or camping adventures. Here’s a video on this product, also from yours truly.

So these two items are a little different from the products I normally review but keep in mind, I enjoy reviewing the tactical and practical items that can help make you do what you do in the outdoors more efficient and effective. Check out these two products for yourself or even consider them as a gift for the outdoorsmen in your life.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke