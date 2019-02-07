Henry Repeating Arms’ New Releases Include a 6.5 Creedmoor

Henry Repeating Arms, an American firearms manufacturer based out of Bayonne, NJ, and Rice Lake, WI is introducing two new models, including a lever action rifle chambered in the caliber of 6.5 Creedmoor.

The Long Ranger lever action rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor features a 22” blued steel sporter barrel that is free floated above the forestock to maximize and maintain accuracy even as the barrel gets hot through repeated firing. The buttstock and forestock are figured grain American walnut that is deeply checkered and capped with a solid soft rubber recoil pad on the back and a steel forestock cap on the front. The Long Ranger utilizes a geared action that drives a chromed steel bolt with a 6-lug rotary head into a rear extension of the barrel for a strong and consistent lock-up, similar to that of a bolt action rifle. A 4-round capacity box magazine can be removed and reloaded with a push of the flush-mounted blackened steel magazine release button. There are no external safety features on the Long Ranger, so an in-hammer sliding transfer bar safety guarantees the rifle will not fire unless the hammer is cocked and the trigger is pulled. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for Henry Long Ranger in 6.5 Creedmoor (Model H014-65) is $1,066. For more information visit: https://www.henryusa.com/rifles/the-long-ranger/.

The Henry American Eagle rifle is built on the award-winning Henry Golden Boy platform chambered in .22 S/L/LR. The receiver cover, barrel band, and buttplate are all nickel plated with a mirror-like finish. The rifle’s furniture features a wood finish not found on any other Henry models, closely mimicking the look of ivory. The complex process starts with American walnut that gets layers of primers and ivory color that are sanded down between applications to highlight the wood grain and achieve a natural look. The ivory-colored wood is then deeply engraved with aggressive checkering, leafy vine scrollwork, and the head of a bald eagle. After engraving the wood is finished with a fixative to protect the stocks’ color. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the Henry American Eagle (Model H004AE) is $950. For more information visit: https://www.henryusa.com/rifles/the-american-eagle/.

Henry rifles and shotguns can be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. Most Henry dealers will offer a discount from the MSRP. For more information about the company and its products visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.