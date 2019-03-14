Bonus Podcast: Live from the Houston Fishing Show with Guests Chester Moore and Cal Gonzales

Product Test: Pro-Drive X40
March 14, 2019
fishing podcast

On this bonus episode, Dustin reconnects with TF&G Editor in Chief Chester Moore and TF&G Saltwater Fishing Editor Cal Gonzales for another crazy “on location” show as the three attend the Houston Fishing Show. This podcast was recorded live at the fishing show in the middle of the action. The trio of outdoor writers talk about some fond fishing memories including first fishing experiences, most embarrassing fishing moments and more. Chester, Cal and Dustin also point out some of the highlights of the fishing show that they saw while roving the show floor. Thanks for listening!

Mentioned in Show:

Mang Gear: Buy One. Plant One.
http://www.MangGear.com 

Cooler Fresh: Biological Odor Neutralizer for Ice Chests
http://encoreindustrial.com/cooler-fresh

