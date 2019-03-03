TFG Wins Big At TOWA Awards

Texas Fish & Game (TFG) won big at the annual Texas Outdoor Writer’s Association (TOWA) “Excellence In Craft” awards in Corpus Christi.

Publisher Roy Neves won first place for Texas Lakes & Bays in the publications under 25,000 category. He also placed in best website for fishgame.com.

The official judges for TOWA said Texas Lakes & Bays is “an encyclopedia of information.”

TFG Editor-In-Chief Chester Moore won first for his Wild Wishes® article from fishgame.com in the conservation category and best internet story for his investigative look at the rediscovery of red wolves in Texas.

Writing about special conservation projects is just as important as the projects because it brings much-needed publicity to humanitarian and conservation projects according to the judges.

“Chester Moore took this concept to the next level by not only writing a marvelous essay but also sponsoring a child’s visit to Moody Gardens in Galveston. Keep up the good work Mr. Moore.”

The red wolf article was noted for rising “almost to an academic level”.

Moore also placed in best magazine over 25,000 words alongside Neves for the May edition of Texas Fish & Game. He also placed in wildlife photography for a photo of a pink dolphin that appeared in the June issue and editorial writing for TFG.

TF&G freelancer Kendal Hemphill took first place in opinion writing for his article “Freedom Or Safety” and placed in the conservation article category.