TFG Wins Big At TOWA Awards

ALPS Extreme Pursuit X Hunting Backpack Review
February 28, 2019

Texas Fish & Game (TFG) won big at the annual Texas Outdoor Writer’s Association (TOWA) “Excellence In Craft” awards in Corpus Christi.

Publisher Roy Neves won first place for Texas Lakes & Bays in the publications under 25,000 category. He also placed in best website for fishgame.com.

Publisher Roy Neves works super hard on Lakes & Bays every year and his efforts were rewarded with first place.

The official judges for TOWA said Texas Lakes & Bays is “an encyclopedia of information.”

TFG Editor-In-Chief Chester Moore won first for his Wild Wishes® article from fishgame.com in the conservation category and best internet story for his investigative look at the rediscovery of red wolves in Texas.

Writing about special conservation projects is just as important as the projects because it brings much-needed publicity to humanitarian and conservation projects according to the judges.

“Chester Moore took this concept to the next level by not only writing a marvelous essay but also sponsoring a child’s visit to Moody Gardens in Galveston. Keep up the good work Mr. Moore.”

A conservation journey that began meeting a young lady named Reannah inspired TFG’s Editor-In-Chief to take his conservation efforts to a new level.

The red wolf article was noted for rising “almost to an academic level”.

Moore also placed in best magazine over 25,000 words alongside Neves for the May edition of Texas Fish & Game. He also placed in wildlife photography for a photo of a pink dolphin that appeared in the June issue and editorial writing for TFG.

TF&G freelancer Kendal Hemphill took first place in opinion writing for his article “Freedom Or Safety” and placed in the conservation article category.

Related posts

February 28, 2019

ALPS Extreme Pursuit X Hunting Backpack Review

Read more
fishing podcast
February 27, 2019

Podcast: The Early Flounder Run and Fishing Fun with Guest Chester Moore

Read more
February 21, 2019

A Survival Shovel and Camp Axe? A Review of Two Very Useful Outdoor Products

Read more
February 21, 2019

Improving Your Archery Game with a “Bonus Ring” Sight Ring Enhancer

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 
0
{"cart_token":"","hash":"","cart_data":""}