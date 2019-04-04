Gun Rights Are Not About Hunting

With all the man events we have been so busy arguing reasonable, logical points against the gun control agenda and discrediting the anti-gunner’s lies that we forget that this debate is unnecessary in the first place.

We have the 2nd Amendment as a part of Constitution of the United States of America. It was written long ago, by our Founding Fathers who wanted to secure our liberties and freedoms. Their first act in the Bill of Rights was freedom of speech, religion and worship without government interference (NOT the misused phrase “separation of church and state). The second God given right they wished to secure was protection against tyranny and oppression by declaring the government would not be able to stop the citizens from organizing into armed forces (militias) or from keeping and bearing the same arms that the federal government had access to.

I’ll keep this short and to the point. The 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with hunting, sport shooting, or target practice. It has everything to do with defense of our liberties from a tyrannical government. The argument of banning a type of gun just because someone deems that firearm has “no sporting purpose” or questioning “why anyone would need an AR15?” is completely unconstitutional. The 2nd Amendment has already been infringed upon so much in the recent century that we are already at a disadvantage that the founding fathers were trying to avoid. Since 1934 we have been restricted from owning “assault rifles, machine guns, suppressors, and ‘destructive devices'” despite what the national media wishes you to believe. Then add on the 68,000+ gun laws we have on the books and you have proof of further infringements.

The 2nd Amendment is a part of a system of checks and balances to keep the government in it’s place and not force us into slavery under it’s power. Any attempt to infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms should be charged as tyranny.

Now I know the constitution means little to our current administration, but we need to remember the real purpose of our secured rights and the foundation of our freedoms in order to fight and preserve our liberties. If we do not resist we will only become subjects and slaves.

For me, the argument is settled. We have the 2nd Amendment and I will not “compromise” any further for further infringement.

Dustin Ellermann