Moore Honored For Bear Radio Conservation PSA

Texas Fish & Game Editor-In-Chief Chester Moore was honored by the Press Club of Southeast Texas for his “Be Texas Bear Aware” public service announcements that run on Newstalk AM 560 KLVI.

Moore took first place in the radio public service announcement category at the groups annual excellence in media awards.

“It’s a real honor to be awarded by such a great organization and especially for something so special to me,” Moore said.

“I had the opportunity to create public service announcements on wildlife for KLVI who are always great about supporting wildlife conservation and the first one I came up with was the issue of black bears.”

Moore said many outdoors lovers are not aware that black bears are moving in and out of Texas through Louisiana and Arkansas and a growing population exists in the Trans Pecos region.

“I want people to be aware of bears. Part of that is educating hog hunters to be careful of their targets as a bear and hog can appear similar at a distance especially if you have no idea bears are in the area. I also wanted to get the message across that killing a bear in Texas is illegal and comes with serious legal consequences. The population has not grown large enough to justify a hunting season.-yet”

Moore has long worked to get the word out on Texas bears, creating a bear awareness poster, partnering with Texas Fish & Game beginning in 2007 that has went to thousands of readers, concerned citizens and students.

“Black bears are an important part of Texas’ legacy and seeing them come back is exciting. If the efforts of me and my media partners helps a little bit that makes me happy,” Moore said.

Moore also placed in four other categories including radio talk show for “Moore Outdoors” on Newstalk AM 560 KLVI and independent blog for The Wildlife Journalist.

From staff reports