Podcast: Carp, Gar and Buffalo! Oh My! | Summer Bowfishing with Guest Marty McIntyre

On this episode, Dustin Warncke sits down with Marty McIntyre from GARQUEST Bowfishing Adventures. Dustin and Marty talk about some of the new bowfishing rules, grass carp taking over bass habitat on Texas lakes, what happened to all the tilapia spots and the social and environmental benefits of bowfishing.
This is a fun podcast full of a lot of helpful information.
