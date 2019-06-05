Podcast: Carp, Gar and Buffalo! Oh My! | Summer Bowfishing with Guest Marty McIntyre

On this episode, Dustin Warncke sits down with Marty McIntyre from GARQUEST Bowfishing Adventures. Dustin and Marty talk about some of the new bowfishing rules, grass carp taking over bass habitat on Texas lakes, what happened to all the tilapia spots and the social and environmental benefits of bowfishing.
This is a fun podcast full of a lot of helpful information.

Connect with Marty
Website: http://garquest.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GarQuest-Bowfishing-268511551378/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Garquest1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garquest1
GARQUEST VIDEOS: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL39D761F63257D4F2

New TF&G Frio Collaboration Store: https://texas-fish-game.frioicechests.com

SUMMER EVENTS!

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Events
June 22nd: https://www.backcountryhunters.org/houston_full_draw_film_tour

Texas Airgun Show, June 22nd & 23rd
https://texasairgunshow.com/

 

