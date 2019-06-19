Podcast: Hog Wild! Hunting Wild Pigs and the Feral Hog Epidemic with Guest Mike Wenzel

June 19, 2019
On this episode, Dustin sits down in studio with Mike Wenzel, host of the Wild Hog Podcast. Dustin and Mike talk about hunting wild hogs, wild hog control tactics, the issues surrounding wild hogs in the world and how we can all do our part to help solve this epidemic of the out-of-control wild hog problem in Texas and beyond.

https://m.facebook.com/public/Mike-Wenzel#!/profile.php?id=1681729599

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wild-hog-podcast/id1088294560

https://m.facebook.com/mikethehoghunter/

Wild Hog Resources

HOGS FOR A CAUSE: https://www.hogsforacause.org/

Texas Hog Hunters Association: https://texashha.com/

THHA FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1632784293617166/

New TF&G Frio Collaboration Store: https://texas-fish-game.frioicechests.com

SUMMER EVENTS!

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Events
June 22nd: https://www.backcountryhunters.org/houston_full_draw_film_tour

Texas Airgun Show, June 22nd & 23rd
https://texasairgunshow.com/

 

