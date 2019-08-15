Mustang Island Reopens For Camping

PORT ARANSAS— Mustang Island State Park is reopening for overnight camping after Hurricane Harvey storm damage delayed the previously scheduled restroom replacement project in the campgrounds.

“The staff of Mustang Island State Park is excited to once again be able to offer camping opportunities to visitors from around the world,” said Scott Taylor, Superintendent at Mustang Island State Park. “We look forward seeing all of the park visitors who have patiently waited as park repairs were made following Hurricane Harvey and we would like to thank everyone for the continued support they have shown for their Texas State Park.”

The restroom replacement project included significant plumbing and electrical work which affected the campground electrical service and portions of the wastewater systems in the park. Additional Harvey repairs are still ongoing to park buildings including the headquarters and maintenance shop.

Overnight campground reservations for Mustang Island State Park can be made online at https://texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com/ or through the Texas State Parks Customer Service Center at (512) 389-8900.

Through the online system, visitors can choose a specific site when making reservations up to five months in advance. Photos and details of campsites allow campers can pick their site before arriving at the park and ensure that sites have the amenities they need during their trip.

Beach camping sites are reserved on a first come first serve basis. For availability, call the park at (361) 749-5246.

For more information about Mustang Island State Park, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

With more than five miles of coastline, we have plenty of room for fun in the sun. Hang out on the beach, fish in the bay, add birds to your life list, and explore this unspoiled barrier island park. It’s time to head to the coast!

Things to Do

At Mustang Island State Park, what you do is up to you. You can play at the beach (swim, surf, build a sand castle), camp, picnic, fish, hike, mountain bike, kayak, bird watch (especially during spring and fall migrations) and geocache.

Camping

Stay at one of 48 water and electric campsites or 50 drive-up primitive sites. (The water and electric campsites are 1/3 mile from the beach.) We have water, cold-water rinse showers and portable toilets along two miles of the beach. Full restrooms and showers with hot water are located near the water-electric campground.

Paddling

Paddle the Mustang Island State Park Paddling Trail. The three segments of the trail follow the western shoreline of the island in Corpus Christi Bay. The 20 miles of trails pass through some of the best shallow-water fishing areas in Texas. Enjoy close-up views of coastal birds.

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department