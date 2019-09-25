Podcast: Airgun Hunting for Whitetail Deer, Backyard Plinking Fun and More with Guest Rick Ward

September 24, 2019
On this week’s episode, Dustin sits down with Rick Ward, AKA The Urban Airgunner, and they talk about hunting deer and other big game with big bore airguns, target practice, youth shooting sports, mental health, the outdoor industry’s impact and much more.
This is Rick’s second appearance on the podcast and he is a wonderful voice of the Texas Outdoor Nation and beyond.

American Airgunner TV Show Link: https://www.americanairgunner.com/rick-ward/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rick.ward.963 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCME6yQ90_UjkgbSlobgTtWg

