Podcast: Underwater Fishing Cams and Other Technology Improving Fishing Success with Guest Adam Kahn

3 Tips for Live-Lining Baitfish
September 10, 2019
Trolling With Planers
September 17, 2019
fishing podcast

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Adam Kahn from GoFish Cam on location at their warehouse and they talk about how fishing technology can help anglers achieve more successes in a quicker time frame on the water.

