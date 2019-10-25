LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – November 2019

Texas Brigades Shout out

MY NAME IS Lauren Brooker. For the last two years, I have attended Texas Brigades camps as an assistant leader and cadet. Texas Brigades offers a range of summer programs, including Bobwhite Brigade, Buckskin Brigade, Bass Brigade, Waterfowl Brigade, Ranch Brigade, and Coastal Brigade. Texas Brigades is a collection of wildlife and natural resource-focused leadership development programs for youth.

The state’s leading wildlife and fisheries biologists and land managers have served as our instructors and mentors, developing our knowledge of habitat management, communication skills, and land ethic. Texas Brigades has challenged us to spread the word about this incredible program.

It would be an honor to have the opportunity for my fellow cadets and I to share our experience with other teens looking for an exciting learning experience. By representing Texas Brigades, we are given more college scholarship opportunities as we approach the end of high school. For more information on Texas Brigades camps, you can visit https://www.texasbrigades.org/. I hope to hear from you soon.

Thank you,

Lauren Brooker

Surf Tip Kudos

THANKS FOR THE TIPS. It gets really frustrating reading fishing magazines that only talk about fishing from a boat. Beach and pier fishing is all we can do.

Now, the rig you describe (drop shot) is obviously a bottom rig, of which hundreds are available in the stores. I always wondered if these were a waste of money, or if it’s better to tie my own. I have arthritis and my knots are atrocious!

Plus, I always put out a popping cork rig, also store bought, so you are limited at to the length of the leader to the hook.

I am always in search of articles and tips on “boatless” saltwater fishing.

Casey Monaghan

Editor: We love bringing you surf and bank fishing tips. The first thing I brought to the table when hired on in an editor position in 2007 was adding bank fishing tips to all of our coastal hot spots focuses. We will continue giving bank fishing information in every issue and online at fishgame.com. The pre-made drop shot rigs are great!

Fishing Memories-Inspired by Doggett

BORN AND RAISED NW Houston, I graduated from S.P. Waltrip, (class of ‘84). I retired after 22yrs and 5 combat tours in the Army at Fort Hood.

I grew up fishing Galveston, Rollover and Quintana.

I remember Rooster Collins’s bait shop. I remember Swan’s BBQ in Hempstead.

I remember Gulf Printing Company, (my father retired from Gulf printing after 36yrs), and Star Engraving Company, (my grandfather retired in 1973-74 from there).

And yes, I remember sand trout and croaker saving a fishing trip or two or even a couple of big gafftops.

I’ll never forget flights of snows and honkers between Katy and Hempstead.

I remember your fishing forecasts and weekly reports in The Chronicle.

If you don’t remember fishing the flats of Galveston Bay, the “new” guys will bring back memories.

Some things change, (the gear, the electronics), some don’t. (Reds, Specks, Doormats, Croaker)

Memories and the bay.

I hope it never goes away.

Eric Runfeldt

