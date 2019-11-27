Could This Save America’s Wildlife?

“It’s not too late to save America’s wildlife — but the greatest ally of extinction is inaction,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.

“The bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, sponsored by Representatives Dingell and Fortenberry, proposes a visionary, collaborative solution to save more than 12,000 species based on the premise that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. By acting today, we can ensure that our children and grandchildren inherit a full symphony of birds, streams teeming with fish, and grasslands dotted by herds of pronghorn. The Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act will help ensure wildlife can move through an increasingly fragmented landscape to get to the food, water, breeding grounds, and seasonal habitat they need to survive.”

“In addition to managing for biological and scientific purposes, we as Natives, also manage our wildlife for spiritual, cultural, and traditional purposes. A large part of the Native way of life is centered on wildlife,” said Gloria Tom, director of the Navajo Nation’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“The Tribal Title would provide $97.5 million in dedicated funding for tribal nations — investment that is desperately needed to support tribal nations who have well established, comprehensive management programs or tribes who need support to expand their existing programs.”

About the Act

The bill will fund conservation efforts for more than 12,000 species of animals and plants in need of assistance by providing $1.397 billion in dedicated annual funding for proactive, on-the-ground efforts in every state and territory.

Game recovery efforts will be guided by the Congressionally mandated State Action Plans, which identify specific strategies to restore the populations of species of greatest conservation need.

Tribal Nations would receive $97.5 million annually to fund proactive conservation efforts on roughly 140 million acres of land.

Learn more at www.nwf.org/recoverwildlife

Source: NWF