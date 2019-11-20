Podcast: Fishing Gear Innovations Making Waves – Live in Venice, Louisiana with Various Guests

Lure Colors for Tuna
November 14, 2019
fishing podcast

On this live on-location show, Denis Breaud, John Pisa, Zack Brown and (later in the show) Instagram celebrity Nicole Spenc join Dustin Warncke at a media event in Venice, Louisiana talking about fishing inshore and off-shore and new products and innovations in the great outdoor gear showcased at this event. This is a fun, spirited show with lots of engaging conversation.

Check out Nicole Spenc on Instagram: @Nicole_Spenc

Check out Nicole Spenc on YouTube: https://linktr.ee/nicolespenc

Event Host: Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge
Presenters: Frontier Sales & Marketing
Confluence Writers Summit

Event Sponsors:
Grundens
Bubba
Okuma
SPRO/Gamakatsu
Arctic Ice
Nomad Design
Z-Man
Flying FIsherman
Marmot
Soft Steel
FishLab
Garmin
Nomad Design Tackle

