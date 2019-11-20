Podcast: Fishing Gear Innovations Making Waves – Live in Venice, Louisiana with Various Guests

Subscribe on your favorite podcast app or listen right here!

On this live on-location show, Denis Breaud, John Pisa, Zack Brown and (later in the show) Instagram celebrity Nicole Spenc join Dustin Warncke at a media event in Venice, Louisiana talking about fishing inshore and off-shore and new products and innovations in the great outdoor gear showcased at this event. This is a fun, spirited show with lots of engaging conversation.

Check out Nicole Spenc on Instagram: @Nicole_Spenc

Check out Nicole Spenc on YouTube: https://linktr.ee/nicolespenc

Event Host: Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge

Presenters: Frontier Sales & Marketing

Confluence Writers Summit

Event Sponsors:

Grundens

Bubba

Okuma

SPRO/Gamakatsu

Arctic Ice

Nomad Design

Z-Man

Flying FIsherman

Marmot

Soft Steel

FishLab

Garmin

Nomad Design Tackle

GAME CAM PHOTO CONTEST

Send your best game/trail cam photo to: [email protected] to enter to win a Betionol SD Card Reader with a Bonus 32GB SD Card! Entries will be voted on by the Texas Fish & Game audience with a new winner every 4 weeks!

RULES:

*All entries must be sent via email directly to: [email protected]

*One photo per person may be entered per 4 week contest period.

*Entries must be from a true game/trail camera and must be stamped with detailed camera information.

*Participants must reside in the United States of America.

*One winner will announced every 4 week period.

*Photos will be publicly shared and voted upon via engagement metrics.

*Photo entry participants release the use of their photo for purposes of this contest and its promotions.

WATCH DUSTIN’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURE TV SHOWS ON THE MAC & PROWLER HUNTING ADVENTURES CHANNEL:

www.prideoutdoornetwork.com

www.facebook.com/prideoutdoor

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/297117/pride-outdoor-network

https://www.amazon.com/Outdoors-in-the-Bluegrass-Outdoor/dp/B07V38XYS4

This podcast is sponsored by:

AND