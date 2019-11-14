Lure Colors for Tuna

Few fish present as great a challenge as yellowfin tuna. If you want a fight that will have you dripping with sweat, arms aching and blisters forming on your hand at the reel crank, these beasts will make it happen. If, of course, you can get them on the line in the first place. And often, that means making smart choices of colors as you set out your spread.

Rasta Colors with a yellow-pink-blue or similar tri-colored combination are a go-to choice, for seasoned yellowfin sharpies. There are many variations on this theme and quite often, these will prove to be the number-one producer on any given day.

Blue-White Combinations are utterly devastating to the fish in clear blue waters. The blue/white Ilander is a classic lure, but at times blue and white cedar plugs, skirted ballyhoo, and similar color combos will prove to be a top choice. Note: this goes for billfish, as well as all species of tunas.

Green can be a killer, especially when you’re trolling along a break with clearer water on one side and dirtier water on the other. Note: don’t stick to only the clean side of said break. Quite often you’ll find the tuna bite better in the off-color water. When you first find such a break, try zig-zagging back and forth across it to probe both sides until you get a knock-down.

Pink is an unpredictable option, but there will be days when it loads the boat. Added bonus: with pink in the spread you also have out an offering that the mahi-mahi love.

Red-Black should be in the mix in any low-light conditions. This color combination can be a top producer on very cloudy days, and at sunrise and sunset. This is a great choice for skirting ballyhoo, and it also often shines when run sub-surface.

Purple is another color that often works well in low-light. At times, a purple/silver combination produces strikes, too.

And always remember: once you’ve nailed down a color as effective in the given conditions, switch out the bulk of your spread to match it. Do so, and you’ll be enjoying those knock-down, drag-out fights one after the next.