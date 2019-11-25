INSIDE FISH & GAME by Roy and Ardia Neves – December 2019

Book a Trip to the Future

A COUPLE OF ISSUES BACK, we told you about the amazing partnership we have developed over the past three decades with agriculture teachers across Texas. This partnership has been built around the very popular Wildlife Recreation course that attracts tens of thousands of teenagers each semester. We supply these classrooms with multiple-copy subscriptions that the teachers use as supplemental study materials. We also send teachers a weekly email newsletter with links to stories and videos they can use to further supplement their lesson planning.

At the time of our last writing, Texas Fish & Game was being used in 750 Texas classrooms, and we were preparing to attend summer conferences for students and teachers to recruit more.

We’re happy to report that we added another 125 schools, and are now used in 875 Texas classrooms, reaching more than 50,000 Texas high school students each semester. These young people, already enthusiastic about the outdoors, represent a tremendous resource to anyone interested in preserving—even growing—the sport. They are the core of the future of the outdoors.

For nearly 30 years, we have been impressed by the dedication of the teachers to their jobs and to their students. One of the ways this dedication was exhibited directly to us was in how many teachers wanted to buy our fishing and hunting books—and were willing to pay with their own money.

Stories abound in this crazy world where property taxes have skyrocketed, school district budgets have gotten ever fatter, and yet classroom resources have become more and more scarce, where teachers are forced to hit their own personal bank accounts to acquire even the most basic supplies and classroom materials. And though they are professionals, these are not the highest-paid individuals, notably, even when compared with the admin-level positions in their own districts.

Teachers want to use our books for in-class lessons and extra-credit assignments. The TF&G library consists of more than a dozen titles, covering saltwater and freshwater fishing, as well as deer, hog and waterfowl hunting. We would love to be able to give them to all 875 teachers. But we also would like to stay in business.

That’s were you can help.

School Book Bundle Donations

We have come up with a program where individuals and businesses can purchase a set of books to be sent to teachers. The list of books includes: Pat Murray’s No-Nonsense Guide to Coastal Fishing, Trout Tactics and Flounder Fever by Chester Moore, Freshwater Strategies by Doug Pike, Wadefish Texas by Bink Grimes, Hog Wild and Texas Waterfowl by Chester Moore, and The Texas Deer Book by Steve LaMascus and Greg Rodriguez.

These books normally sell for $14.95. We’ve bundled them into a school donation package with a price of $49.75 FOR ALL EIGHT BOOKS, INCLUDING SALES TAX and SHIPPING. That is basically $5.00 per book—just enough to barely cover printing and royalties—plus tax and shipping.

We will send the books to the school of your choice, and include a letter that identifies you as the donor of the books (if you want to be identified).

If you would like to donate a set of books to your local high school or group of schools, we have three easy ways for you to do it:

1) Online: Go to Fishgame.com/products/school-library-bundle. Use credit card or PayPal.

2) Call: (800) 750-4678 and order your bundle(s) and give us your credit card.

3) Mail: Send the school address, your name and a check to:

Book Bundle Donation • 247 Airtex Dr. • Houston TX 77090.

Thanks in advance. Your support will help keep these kids engaged in outdoors sports, and will add to the ongoing effort to make sure future generations can enjoy our great outdoors.

E-mail Roy at [email protected] and Ardia at [email protected]

