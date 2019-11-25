LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – December 2019

More On Wild Sheep

The August cover with the bighorn was absolutely stunning. And the story was very touching. It’s rare in an outdoor publication where you get the combination of adventure and heart along with such great photography. I wanted to thank you on a personal level for that and for having the guts to put wild sheep on the cover of a magazine like yours. People need to see these animals need our help and that hunters are the ones doing the work. I salute Texas Fish & Game for a job well done.

Tex Ford

I was so excited to get the email with the wild sheep curriculum. What an incredible blessing that was! The lessons in it are fun and my kids have enjoyed them. Thank you for going the extra mile to do something great for conservation and education.

Sissy Smith

That sheep cover was so good I had to question whether it was real or Photoshopped. I of course saw it was taken by Chester Moore and he wouldn’t do such a thing so I knew it was real. What a great photo and story too.

Jerry Dutch

I have a question for Chester Moore about the wild sheep story and the photos in it. How close were you when you shot the cover photo?

Lacey Williams

Editor: I was 25 yards away when I shot the cover shot but at one point the sheep (there were three rams) were about 10 yards away. It was truly mind-blowing and incredibly inspirational. I am glad it has resonated with so many people.

Blast from the Past

I was preoccupied in the bathroom when I started reading this article, the magazine was from 2015, I still keep them around.

Good for lighting the dozens of brush piles we push up every year.

I am fortunate to spend much of my time on a multi thousand acre ranch managing the wildlife and cattle. From producing ten pound plus bass in the lakes to the low fence MLD deer heard with most of the bucks passing on at old age.

This article brought back memories of my younger days when things were simpler and the joy I had with a fishing pole and a cricket or grasshopper as bait.

I miss those days but know without them, I wouldn’t be protecting and managing my land and supporting organizations that protect our wildlife.

Take a kid hunting or fishing and in the future they will be here to carry this on.

Dan Stewart

Fishgame.com Turkey

I have followed your Turkey Revolution stories at fishgame.com this year and have been so excited to see someone out there doing that. Will you continue this project next year? If so, count me in.

Editor: Thank you! This has truly been a labor of love. Next year we will continue and I am going out to New Mexico and Arizona to pursue the elusive and rare Gould’s turkey of the mountains along with some really in-depth investigative stories on turkeys in Texas and other areas.

Email your comments to: [email protected]

< PREV

Return to CONTENTS Page

NEXT >