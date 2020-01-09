NauticStar Launches its 249 XTS and 249 Bay models at the Houston Boat Show

NauticStar Boats is pleased to officially debut the latest vessels in its NauticBay and XTS Series lineups: the NauticStar 249 Bay and 249 XTS.

“These boats represent what NauticStar is known for,” says Jay Povlin, President of NauticStar Boats. “NauticStar’s core value proposition is a smooth, dry ride with all the necessary fishing features. We ensure our boats run well in all kinds of water conditions, and the 249s are no exception. They provide an optimal platform for everybody on board to have an exceptional day, whether fishing, cruising, or navigating skinny waters.”

NauticStar, the best-selling bay boat manufacturer in North America, sees the 249 models as compelling offerings in the bay boat segment. Featuring versatile hull and deck designs, both XTS and Bay models are engineered for optimum performance and comfort, and come at a highly competitive price point.

“NauticStar customers are looking for the highest-value option,” Povlin says. “And that’s what we deliver: great performance, great design, and great build quality at an affordable price.”

The 249 XTS and Bay models will feature NauticStar’s STAR Performance System with air-assist chine and planning pod technology, a Limited Lifetime Hull Warranty, and a one-piece foam stringer system. The bows are designed with a much deeper deck to accommodate safe, ample seating. In addition, these models feature increased storage capacity and multiple console options.

Other specs include:

24 ft 3″ LOA (not including motor) and 8′ 6′ Beam. 14″ draft. 16° deadrise and transom and 40° at entry.

75 Gal, fuel capacity. 2 – tournament livewell/baitwells – 1 in the console seat (13 Gal.) and 1 between the aft jumpseats (30 Gal.) with high-speed aerator pickups. (XTS also has recirculating pumps.) Port and starboard lockable rod lockers in the bow with 8-rod capacity.

Insulated fish box in the bow with overboard drain – 28 Gal.

Insulated dry storage box that can also be used as a fish box or cooler – 39 Gal.

3 styles of console:

Standard XTS elevated console (available with optional color match canvas T-top) o XTS with head console and integrated D-channel fiberglass T-top Sport-style console (not elevated).

