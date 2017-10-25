Podcast: Scent Control and Hunting Scents Revisited, Fishing Stories and Starting Kids Right in the Great Outdoors with Guest Rex Holmes Jr.

On this episode, Dustin reconnects with Rex Holmes Jr. from Vapor Trail Scents for a follow up podcast on scent control and using scents for hunting success. There was just too much to cover in the last show. Both Dustin and Rex exchanged some hunting and fishing stories and talked about wildlife biology and why to use two doe estrus when hunting whitetail bucks. The two also talked about starting kids out right in the outdoors.

Mentioned in Show:

Order Vapor Trail Scents: http://vaportrailscents.com/

Vapor Trail Outdoors: http://vaportrailoutdoors.com/

Rex Holmes Jr. on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rex.holmesjr

Dustin’s Blog: http://warnckeoutdoors.com/

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.