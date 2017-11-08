Podcast: Mac & Prowler Talk Hunting and Fishing with Dustin-50th Episode Celebration with Guests Randy McMillan and Bill Henson

Podcast: Scent Control and Hunting Scents Revisited, Fishing Stories and Starting Kids Right in the Great Outdoors with Guest Rex Holmes Jr.
October 25, 2017

On this special episode, Dustin invites Mac (Randy McMillan) and Prowler (Bill Henson) back to the show as they were the first guests that helped start this podcast. On this 50th episode of the podcast, these three seasoned outdoorsmen talked about hunting and fishing in Texas and beyond as well as the future of the outdoor sporting traditions and even reviewed some gear in the process. Predator and hog hunting are Mac & Prowler’s passion and it shows in their many TV shows and other video work. Thank you, as always, for tuning in and watching, reading and listening!

Mentioned in the Show

TF&G Presents “Hunting School”: https://fishgame.com/huntingschool/

Texas Fish & Game: https://fishgame.com 

Sightmark Optics: http://www.sightmark.com/ 

Pulsar Night Vision: http://www.pulsar-nv.com/

Mac & Prowler TV Show: http://www.macandprowler.com/

 

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.

