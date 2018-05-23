Podcast: Axis, Sika, and Fallow! Oh My! Hunting Exotic Big Game in the Off-Season with Host Dustin Warncke

Sponsored by Silencer Shop: www.SilencerShop.com

When your transfer is Powered by Silencer Shop, you have access to an error-free Form 4 process, the largest inventory in the industry and may even qualify for our exclusive 90-Day Money Back Guarantee where you can receive a full refund – including your tax stamp, if you’re not 100% satisfied.

On this episode, Dustin rides solo again talking about hunting in the off season for exotic deer, goats, rams, buffalo and African game. He also covers what to look for in your next guide or outfitter you book a hunting trip with for an exotic game hunt and how to consider your total cost for the hunt. Thank you for listening!

Mentioned in the Show:

Dustin’s Article: https://fishgame.com/2016/06/top-10-things-look-hiring-hunting-fishing-guide-outfitter/

DB Hunting Ranch: www.dbhunting.com

Circle F Adventures: www.CircleFAdventures.com

King of Eights Outfitters: http://www.kingofeights.com

Connect with Dustin: www.dustinsprojects.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.