Podcast: Saltwater Fishing Series: Things You Might Not Expect to Catch in the Gulf of Mexico with Guest Chester Moore

On this week’s show, Dustin connects with Texas Fish & Game Magazine’s editor-in-chief Chester Moore and the two talk about fish and other creatures in the Gulf of Mexico that you might not expect catch on your next fishing trip to the coast. Ever consider wahoo, snook, billfish or even an octopus might be on the other end of your line on your next fishing adventure? As usual, this was an action packed, fun-filled episode. Thanks for listening!

