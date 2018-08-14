Podcast: CZ-USA Rifles, Deer Management and Big Game Hunting with Guest Chester Moore

August 14, 2018
On this special edition of The Best of the Outdoors podcast, Chester Moore joins Dustin Warncke to go over deer management and cover some of the fantastic rifle offerings from CZ-USA. This was a fun episode full of great information for deer hunters, land manages, firearms enthusiasts and more! Be sure to subscribe to our podcast through your favorite podcast player and give us a 5 star rating on iTunes! Thanks for listening!

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors. Host Dustin Warncke is a critically-acclaimed author, outdoor writer for TF&G and other publications, video and audio producer, speaker and blogger who has excelled in many areas of outdoor media.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.

