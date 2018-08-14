Podcast: CZ-USA Rifles, Deer Management and Big Game Hunting with Guest Chester Moore

On this special edition of The Best of the Outdoors podcast, Chester Moore joins Dustin Warncke to go over deer management and cover some of the fantastic rifle offerings from CZ-USA. This was a fun episode full of great information for deer hunters, land manages, firearms enthusiasts and more! Be sure to subscribe to our podcast through your favorite podcast player and give us a 5 star rating on iTunes! Thanks for listening!

