3 Wacky Fishing Gadgets: Zombait, GoFish Cam, and the Bait Launcher Bait Cannon

2. The GoFish Cam – Anyone who has a GoPro has probably already tried towing it while trolling, and discovered it’s decidedly non-hydrodynamic design makes it impossible. But the GoFish Cam is streamlined so it can be towed. It can Bluetooth with your phone, too, so you can use the app to both control it and to look at whatever footage you may have captured. We captured some uber-cool footage with one before dropping it to 350 feet while fishing for blue tilefish, which didn’t work out so well – the housing flooded, even though they say it’s good to 500 feet. Still, don’t deep-drop this thing, and you’ll have a lot of fun with it.