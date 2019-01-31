YO Headquarters Owners Receive Award at SCI Convention

At the 47th Annual SCI Convention in Reno, Nevada, Beretta and Safari Club International presented the prestigious Beretta/SCI Foundation Leadership Award to Byron and Sandra Sadler of Y.O. Ranch Headquarters in Mountain Home, TX.

This award represents the embodiment of the hunter-conservationist philosophy, international hunting experience and a lifetime commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

The Gala marked its fifth anniversary of the Conservation Leadership Award with an impressive contribution of nearly $2 million dollars through net auction sales and sponsorships that will be added to the First for Wildlife Endowment.

Byron and Sandra Sadler, with their partners Lacy and Dorothy Harber, purchased the Y.O. Ranch Headquarters in October of 2015. They have built on the historic land to make it a premier hunting and tourism destination.

Their Motto is: “Keeping the Traditions and History of the Legendary Y.O. Ranch Alive”.

For more information: www.yoranchheadquarters.com or follow them on Facebook.

From staff reports