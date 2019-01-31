YO Headquarters Owners Receive Award at SCI Convention

QDMA Says We Can All Fight CWD
January 31, 2019

At the 47th Annual SCI Convention in Reno, Nevada, Beretta and Safari Club International presented the prestigious Beretta/SCI Foundation Leadership Award to Byron and Sandra Sadler of  Y.O. Ranch Headquarters in Mountain Home, TX.

This award represents the embodiment of the hunter-conservationist philosophy, international hunting experience and a lifetime commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

The Gala marked its fifth anniversary of the Conservation Leadership Award with an impressive contribution of nearly $2 million dollars through net auction sales and sponsorships that will be added to the First for Wildlife Endowment.

Byron and Sandra Sadler, with their partners Lacy and Dorothy Harber, purchased the Y.O. Ranch Headquarters in October of 2015. They have built on the historic land to make it a premier hunting and tourism destination.

Their Motto is: “Keeping the Traditions and History of the Legendary Y.O. Ranch Alive”.

For more information: www.yoranchheadquarters.com or follow them on Facebook.

From staff reports

Related posts

January 31, 2019

QDMA Says We Can All Fight CWD

Read more

This long, tall hog sent in by Shawn Carter is showing the behavior that makes them so hard to hunt. Hogs go nocturnal when pressured and they do so very quickly. Although hunting them at night is legal, it is not exactly easy, especially for hunters who cannot afford thermal imaging scopes and night vision.

January 30, 2019

Hogs The Size of Grizzlies

Read more
January 28, 2019

African Hog Caught West of San Antonio

Read more
fishing podcast
January 25, 2019

Podcast: SHOT Show 2019 Tactical and Practical Finds and Wrap Up with Host Dustin Warncke & Guest Dustin Ellermann

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 
0
{"cart_token":"","hash":"","cart_data":""}