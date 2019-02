On this episode, host Dustin Warncke is joined again by Jeff “Cryptohulk” Stewart. The two talk about fishing for catfish during the winter months and some great memories of catfishing many years ago in their youth. From “eater” size to trophy “floor fish” there is something here for everyone. This is a fun filled episode with lots of great content and stories. Thanks again for listening!

This Show Sponsored by:

AND