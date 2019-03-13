A Conversation About Poaching, Hunter Recruitment and More (Podcast)

Feds Combat Illegal Wildlife Trade
March 7, 2019
March 13, 2019

Poaching is a serious and growing threat in much of the world and that is what begins a fascinating conversation between TF&G Editor-In-Chief Chester Moore and Houston Safari Club Executive Director Joe Betar.

Listen the podcast in the embedded player from Moore’s radio program “Moore Outdoors”. The discussion delves into the life and death struggles of anti-poaching patrols in Africa, rhino poaching, CWD research in America and the importance of hunter recruitment.

“It was a great conversation and I think it will open many people’s eyes to the level of conservation work this organization does not only in places like Africa but here in North America as well,” Moore said.

Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization dedicated to legislative and policy initiatives that may affect the future of hunting.

HSC supports initiatives that protect the tradition of hunting and hunters’ rights.

“We take an active role in efforts to affect policy, protocols and legislation. HSC collaborates with legislators, key opinion leaders, policy groups, professional organizations and governments at home and abroad.”

Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation and the promotion of our hunting heritage.

“Our members come from a diverse background and have a wide variety of hunting, fishing, outdoor and other interests. But they all have one thing in common-their passion for the outdoors, a love of hunting, a commitment to the responsible management of our national resources, the education of future generations and the responsibilities of being hunter-conservationists.”

HSCF has awarded 525 scholarships totaling $2.25 million dollars.

“We conduct youth outdoor education programs, career training, hunter education and field experiences throughout the year. HSCF has provided over $3.7 million in grants for hunter-funded conservation initiatives including research, habitat protection, species proliferation, wildlife management, water projects, urban sprawl projects, anti-poaching campaigns and other efforts.”

 

 

 

