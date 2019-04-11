What To Do When Attacked

You are pulling up to your kid’s baseball game and getting the bat bag out of your backseat when you turn around a thug has a pistol pointed directly at your face. This is the moment of attack someone has planned hours, days or even weeks for to catch you at a point of vulnerability. This could be one of a bazillion different scenarios that are everyday life. What you do in the next three seconds could cost you your life or save it.

Please understand that over 95 percent of violent attacks are made by ambush predators. These thugs will not walk up calmly facing you and demand your wallet or truck keys. Always know that you will be put in a position to react to the situation. Let’s go over a few things to make those critical three seconds all they can be for you to survive the situation.

We will revert to our basic fundamental training. This is not when you will magically rise up to the occasion and remember that cool self-defense video you saw and perform some type of super cool krav maga technique to disarm the assailant. UNLESS, that is how you have trained for your body & mind to retain the muscle memory to do so. Train accordingly and realistically. You won’t already have your gun or knife out and ready to engage. So, get your mind and body trained to react when violence is called for.

Train accordingly and realistically. You won't already have your gun or knife out and ready to engage. So, get your mind and body trained to react when violence is called for. Stop training at the hi/low ready.

Be in it to win it.

Seize the advantage.

Fight like the 3rd Monkey showing up to Noah's Ark. When you turn and you are at the business end of that pistol, it's go time. Hopefully you won't freeze and will revert back to your muscle memory that will kick in and disarm the assailant, create a diversion or you are able to draw your own weapon and stop the aggression of the attack quickly. To freeze is death, to be slow is death, to be half throttle is death. As I said earlier, we have no idea their intentions and a pistol in my face is a lethal threat and I will meet it with the amount of force necessary to win the engagement.

Alright guys, as I have stated many times….perfect practice makes perfect. Train with pressure and an accelerated heartrate. Put much less stock in shooting bottle caps at 10 yards, and more stock in reacting to a threat and conditioning your body to engage.

Fortuna Paratus Remunerat- Fortune Favors the Prepared

Shane Smith