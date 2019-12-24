Chester Moore’s Kid’s Christmas Story (Video)

From Chester Moore—Christmas is a special time of year and it has always been very special for my family. It has been doubly special since me and my wife Lisa founded Kingdom Zoo Wildlife Center® and the Wild Wishes® program to bring the love of Christ to hurting children through wildlife encounters.

Last year I wrote a children’s storybook called “Bingo the Christmas Dingo” that tells a heartwarming story of Santa Claus adopting an orphaned dingo puppy he found in the Outback of Australia. It’s a tale of adoption and wildlife conservation.

This year my friend Brandon Swarers turned the story into an animated storybook sort of like the vintage videos we grew up with. This is our gift to the kids out there this Christmas and we hope you enjoy it.

Chester Moore, Jr.

Kingdom Zoo Wildlife Center was founded by Chester and Lisa Moore in 2012. The facility, located in Pinehurst, TX, is not open to the public but is only accessible to children facing various struggles from being in the foster system, to abuse, critical illness and special needs. All encounters for these children is free. The Wild Wishes program grants wildlife encounters to children with a critical illness or loss of a parent or sibling. You can donate at kingdomzoo.com or wildwishes.org. All donations are tax-deductible.