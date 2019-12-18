Podcast: Saltwater Fishing and the Outdoor Legacy with Guest Theophile Bourgeois – Live from Venice

fishing podcast

On this recorded live episode from Southeast Louisiana, Dustin interviews the legendary musician and New Orleans area fishing guide Capt. Theophile Bourgeois at the Confluence Writers Summit in Venice, Louisiana and the two talk about his father, a fixture in the New Orleans fishing guide community and the legacy he left behind recently as well as many other outdoor topics.

Capt. Theophile Bourgeois

504-289-8288

[email protected]

www.neworleansfishing.com 

 

Event Sponsors:
Grundens
Bubba
Okuma
SPRO/Gamakatsu
Arctic Ice
Nomad Design
Z-Man
Flying FIsherman
Marmot
Soft Steel
FishLab
Garmin
Nomad Design Tackle

 

Event Host: Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge
Presenters: Frontier Sales & Marketing
Confluence Writers Summit

