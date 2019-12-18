Podcast: Saltwater Fishing and the Outdoor Legacy with Guest Theophile Bourgeois – Live from Venice

Subscribe on your favorite podcast app or listen right here!

On this recorded live episode from Southeast Louisiana, Dustin interviews the legendary musician and New Orleans area fishing guide Capt. Theophile Bourgeois at the Confluence Writers Summit in Venice, Louisiana and the two talk about his father, a fixture in the New Orleans fishing guide community and the legacy he left behind recently as well as many other outdoor topics.

Capt. Theophile Bourgeois

504-289-8288

Event Host: Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge

Presenters: Frontier Sales & Marketing

Confluence Writers Summit

