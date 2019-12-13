Outdoors Edge RazorMax Review

(Outdoors Edge) The concept of a razor knife is one that starting to gain great popularity with knife companies and the innovations coming from these knife makers is really impressive and beneficial to us as outdoorsmen in many ways.

The biggest benefit of a razor knife is not having to sharpen the blade – just replace it! I love my Outdoor Edge Razor-Lite knife and I have used it for many years as a result. The RazorMax improves on all of these features of the first Outdoors Edge razor knife concept but in a fixed blade knife that can take 3.5” drop-point blades AND 5” boning/fillet blades for great versatility in the kitchen and in the field.

These are interchangeable and easy to take out and put in. The spare blades are also vacuum sealed in little blade pouches so they stay razor sharp and clean and dry for when you are ready for them.

The convenient blade pocket will keep your blades safe and secure as well and the sheath is solid and durable.

The handle has a nonslip grip and is ergonomically designed to prevent wear on your hand when using it.

What’s more is there is even a storage box for your blade included. This is a great gift idea and fun and useful product to own and use. I love the idea of a longer razor knife and the interchangeability of the shorter or longer blades for different uses.

Learn more at https://www.outdooredge.com/products/razormax or purchase one here: https://amzn.to/2RMnN9b

Dustin Vaughn Warncke