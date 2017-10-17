Youth Marksmanship Camp Gear

Since I started the Youth Marksmanship Camp program I’ve sought out the best gear for everyone to use, we have had great results with what we have chosen and I know you will as well.

The exact same rifle as I used on Top Shot to cut cotton swabs in half and hit golf balls at 100 yards. These high-end, top notch .22LR are the finest rimfire rifles you will ever have the privilege of firing. Most all campers go home bragging about hitting .68 caliber paintballs with these rifles from 50 yards.

https://volquartsen.com/products/1055-stainless-barreled-action

All magnified optics from the camp were supplied by Meopta. They are high-quality Czechoslovakian made scopes with excellent clarity. The M&P 15-22 rifles have the lower powered illuminated reticles and the Volquartsens have 50 yard parallax rimfire 3-9×40 scopes.

http://www.meoptasportsoptics.com/shop/us/zd-1-4×22-rd/meotac-1-4×22-rd-true-1x-mag/ctgRus.html

http://www.meoptasportsoptics.com/shop/us/3-9×40-r-m/3-9×40-r-m/ctgRus.html

We use the Volquartsen Scorpion .22LR for the teen 3 Gun stage. Incredibly smooth shooting and accurate pistol.

https://volquartsen.com/inventory_configurations/1017

We use my Benelli M2 12 gauge upgraded by Taran Tactical Innovations: http://tarantacticalinnovations.com/gunsmithing/custom-shotgun-work/ and suppressed with the SilencerCo Salvo: https://silencerco.com/silencers/salvo-12/

All our rifles are suppressed by the Bowers USS 22 or Paradigm hybrid suppressors. They are designed for hard use and are also extremely quiet: https://fishgame.com/2016/08/bowers-full-auto-uss-22-suppressor-review/

Another camp favorite are the super accurate and quiet Henry Lever action rifles. The Frontier versions are threaded and ready for suppressor use: https://fishgame.com/2017/05/henry-frontier-rifle-factory-threaded-suppressor-ready/ along with this speed loader.

I highly recommend the Savage Rascals as a youth starter rifle. The Accu-Trigger and easy to manipulate bolt are easy and safe for kids to begin their firearms training. They are also plenty accurate: http://www.savagearms.com/firearms/model/rascal

Very similar to the Savage Rascal is its full length big brother just lacking the peep sights.

http://www.savagearms.com/firearms/model/MARKIG

I found the S&W M&P 15-22 to be the most reliable .22LR AR and easiest to teach from. While I don’t find it the most accurate, it’s adequate enough. https://fishgame.com/2017/03/sw-mp-15-22-rimfire-rifle-review/

You can’t have a complete Marksmanship Camp program if you ignore Ruger’s classic 10/22. Ours boast of a few Volquartsen parts to increase reliability: https://volquartsen.com/departments/internal-parts-for-1022-and-magnum and were threaded by Bullworx in Amarillo to keep them quiet: https://www.facebook.com/BullWorxAmarillo/

Our ammo choice is CCI Standard. It fires subsonic in our rifles and they allow us a discounted rate each year: http://www.cci-ammunition.com/products/detail.aspx?use=5&loadNo=0032

Constructed from billet aluminum, boasting of modular bodies, lenses, and switches along with potted electronics makes Elzetta design one of the toughest lights on the planet. I even threw one from 300’ out of a helicopter onto concrete to prove it: https://youtu.be/KIa96YjsRbY http://www.topshotdustin.com/store/c6/Elzetta.html

The Russian manufactured spring piston repeating pellet rifle with a 2 stage adjustable trigger has served us well for several years and thousands of pellets. The only problem is that due to the embargo supply has dried up. https://fishgame.com/2016/11/izh-61-pellet-rifle-review/

We use the 12 pound Roland Recurve bows for the kids, 20 pounds for the adults: http://www.lancasterarchery.com/arc-rolan-64-recurve-bow.html

As also featured on Top Shot, we use the “Chief AJ Quick Point” slingshot: http://www.slingshotsusa.com/chief-aj-quick-point-stealth-black-with-red-band/

Cold Steel carries quality throwing equipment. We use the Norse Tomahawk, Special Forces Throwing Shovel, Sure Balance Thrower, and Sure Strike Medium throwing stars: http://www.topshotdustin.com/store/c4/Throwing_Gear.html

Cold Steel offers impressive .625 caliber Big Bore Blowguns,: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/913744/cold-steel-625-caliber-blowgun-4-foot-one-piece-aluminum-black

X-Products offers a very unique AR15 upper that will launch a soda can 200 yards using .223 blanks as power. https://www.xproducts.com/product/can-cannon-soda-can-launcher-ar-15-m16/

Everyone’s favorite precision target. Send a bullet through the 0.9” hole to swing the paddle to the other side.

Video: https://youtu.be/ms0eRYTNxSs

http://www.challengetargets.com/product/GS-PTBULLSEYE-RF.html

Most binary targets require a higher velocity than a rimfire to activate. But USA Chemical Supply offers a rimfire version that works even with subsonic .22LR!

https://www.usachemicalsupply.com/collections/all/22-sensitive

Clay Clips allow you to easily hang clay pigeon targets on your range: https://sites.google.com/site/clayclipdustinpromo/

We use the Crimson Trace Rail Master low profile laser on the camp’s zipline paintball marker and light on the SIRT: https://www.crimsontrace.com/01-9690

Shot Indicating Resetting Trigger pistol by NLT is an excellent dry fire training aid. https://nextleveltraining.com/product/sirt-110-training-pistol-2/

Of course we can’t leave out the Barrett M99 50BMG. We use speciality light loads by Detroit Ammunition Company:

https://detroitammoco.com/product-category/ammunition/rifle/50-bmg/