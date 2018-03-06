Tandem Hog Shooting!!! [Thermal Video]

Dick’s Sporting Goods Ends Sales of “Assault-Style Rifles”, High Capacity Magazines
February 28, 2018

Tandem Hog Shooting

Earlier I shared both mine and Lone Star Boars thermal hog hunt experience.  Todd just over laid the footage from both of our Pulsar XP50 thermal scopes revealing both of us taking out the same hogs at the same time.

It’s pretty crazy, even in slow motion, how in sync we were.  I see it as good instincts and marksmanship. We both were aware of the best targets of opportunity and the tandem shots reveal the same judgement calls.  And of course, double tapping hogs just makes clean kills.

If you missed the earlier posts you can check out the full weekend with Lone Star Boars here.

You can watch a shorter version with my optic’s footage here.

 

 

