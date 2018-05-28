CMMG DefCan 22 Suppressor

CMMG is getting into the suppressor game with their introduction of the DefCan lineup. Available in .22LR, 9mm, 5.56, 7.62 and .45ACP.

I was recently able to test out the DefCan 22 with the Banshee. It’s a quiet and lightweight can at an affordable price of $325. At 5″ in length the DefCan 22 weighs in at only 2.7oz since it has a aluminum and titanium baffle stack. I tested it alongside my torture tested and extremely quiet Bowers USS22 suppressor and couldn’t hear a bit of difference. However the DefCan is not rated for full auto fire. But it will work with .22 Short, .22 Long, .22LR, .22 Magnum, .17HM2, and .17HMR.

The DefCan was right at home on the CMMG Banshee and quite fun to shoot as well. Standard CCI ammunition runs subsonic through all my rifles and it was no different with the shorty barrel of the Banshee.

While performance was everything I would have expected and wished for, I do have concerns about high volume fire and long term maintenance. The baffle stack of the DefCan is nearly identical to my discontinued Gemtech Outback IID suppressor. Only the end cap is removable on the DefCan and the baffle stack must be pushed out from the front with wooden dowel rod. It will need to be disassembled and cleaned frequently or else the filthy .22LR round might cause the baffles to seize against the can and become one piece. This happened to my Gemtech years back and they charged me $250 to rebuild it. Ouch.

I reached out to CMMG concerning this and they responded here:

CMMG has a Lifetime Quality Guarantee on all of our products. If a customer neglects basic maintenance, it does not fall under defects in material or workmanship. Unfortunately there isn’t anything better than what is written in our instruction manuals on cleaning the DefCan 22. The customer will need to use a 7/16 wooden dowel rod to push the baffles free from the tube and then thoroughly clean them following the instructions in their manual. If they still have difficulty removing the baffles they are at the level of needing to use Gunzilla for this cleaning. There will be nothing CMMG can do for them, as we cannot replace suppressors without generating another ATF Form 2, 3, and 4 for the customer to have to wait through. Even ultra sonic cleaners will not work as well when the suppressor is allowed to get so dirty the baffles cannot be removed. Nothing beats good old fashioned elbow grease. If they still can’t get the suppressor clean they can contact us for a RMA to ship it to CMMG, but we make no guarantees that we will be able to repair.

So if you don’t shoot as much as I do, the DefCan might be just what you are looking for, just clean it often. The CMMG DefCan is available from Silencer Shop to ship to your local dealer.