HSCF Accepting Hunting And Photo Award Entries

Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is now accepting entries for its annual hunting and photo awards. Winners will be recognized at the HSCF Annual Worldwide Hunting Expo & Convention, January 24-26, 2020.

The HSCF hunting awards celebrate HSCF member experiences and achievements at the annual convention. Winners will be recognized during the Friday night banquet and will be presented with beautiful custom bronze statues. Categories include Youth, Whitetail, International, North America, Archery and Alternative Methods. Entrants must be members of HSCF when the animal is taken. To join today, go to https://hscfdn.org/membership/join/. Full contest rules and entry forms may be found here. Entries must be received by January 3rd.

HSCF also celebrates members’ photography talents during the Annual HSCF Worldwide Expo & Convention. These awards are presented at the Friday Night Banquet. Categories include Hunting, Wildlife, Landscape, Youth, Fishing, Adventure, Indigenous People and a Smart Phone/Tablet category. Full contest rules and entry forms may be found here: https://hscfdn.org/convention/awards/. Entries must be received by December 15th.

About Houston Safari Club Foundation

Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the promotion of our hunting heritage. HSCF has awarded 525 scholarships totaling $2.25 million dollars. HSCF conducts youth outdoor education programs, career training, hunter education and field experiences throughout the year.

HSCF has provided over $3.7 million in grants for hunter-funded wildlife, habitat and various conservation initiatives. HSCF is an independent organization, is not affiliated with Safari Club International (SCI) or its affiliates and is not a chapter or affiliate of any other organization. Visit the organization’s website at hscfdn.org or call 713.623.8844 for more information.

The Houston Safari Club Foundation hosts an annual convention and expo and in 2019 held the expo at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The expo is open to the public and contains hundreds of booths from the hunting world.

From staff reports