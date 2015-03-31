The National News of Texas

Texas Fish & Game

WATCH: Mule Deer Relocated in West Texas to Help Boost Population

ALPINE— In an effort to boost a struggling mule deer population in and around the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area, 40 mule deer does were relocated […]
May 30, 2016

Whether You Lease or Not

Natural Options for Better Management and Better Hunting If you want to  be consistently successful hunting whitetails, gaining a broad knowledge of their natural food habitat is important. […]
June 8, 2016

What Does that Buck Score?

How Record Scoring Systems Work Kill a good whitetail buck these days and sooner or later someone is going to pop the question: What does it […]
August 10, 2016

Mysterious Deer: Doe with antlers-help us identify other mystery deer

On a recent expedition into the gorgeous Texas Hill Country we encountered a couple of really unique deer. We’ll have much, much more on this trip […]
August 28, 2016

How to Put Stands in Areas with Short Trees with Lou Marullo

August 28, 2016

Deer Rubs with Chester Moore

August 30, 2016

TPW Commission Adopts New CWD Zones, Deer Movement Rules

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission today approved new rules establishing chronic wasting disease (CWD) zones and restricting live deer movement authorized under permits to or […]
September 3, 2016

Weird Whitetails: The mystery of “Ghost Deer”

From time to time hunters encounter strange “ghost deer” or mysterious white deer that seem to disappear as quickly as they show up. Let us examine […]
September 8, 2016

Is the Whitetail Rut Happening Now? Yes, in September!

Are whitetails in parts of Texas rutting right now? The answer might surprise you according to research from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s “The Rut […]
September 12, 2016

So, what is the main factor in mega buck production?

Some of the greatest research ever conducted on deer comes from the Kerr Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Kerr WMA studies indicate that most antler traits are […]
