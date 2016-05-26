Texas Fish & Game

The National News of Texas

May 26, 2016
Podcast

Podcast: NRA 2016 Show Highlights

Dustin Vaughn Warncke does a solo podcast on this episode where  this episode he about his experience at the 145th NRA Show in Louisville, Kentucky in […]
Do you like it?
Read more
June 20, 2016
Podcast

Podcast: All About Crossbows, Bolts, and Broadheads!

In this solo episode, Dustin Vaughn Warncke talks about hunting with crossbows. Whether you’ve never hunted with a crossbow or have been at it for a […]
Do you like it?
Read more
July 26, 2016
Podcast

Podcast: The Best of the ICAST Show for Texas with Guest Chester Moore

Texas Fish & Game Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Chester Moore joins Dustin on this podcast to recap some of the highlights and trending topics from ICAST 2016. The […]
Do you like it?
Read more
August 4, 2016
Podcast

Podcast: Tarpon, Sharks, Vibrio and Exotic Hunting with Guest Chester Moore

TF&G Editor-in-Chief Chester Moore joins Dustin again and they talk about Gulf Coast tarpon, many types of sharks, vibrio bacteria, and wildlife conservation. Dustin and Chester […]
Do you like it?
Read more
August 18, 2016
Podcast

Podcast: Top 10 Things to Look for in When Hiring a Guide or Outfitter

In this solo podcast, Dustin unpacks an article he wrote on hiring a hunting or fishing guide or outfitter and the top 10 questions to ask. […]
Do you like it?
Read more
September 1, 2016

Podcast: Hunting on a Budget with Guest Michael Foster

In this episode, Dustin Vaughn Warncke is joined by past guest Michael Foster. They talk about saving money in the hunting realm and cover different ways […]
Do you like it?
Read more
September 15, 2016

Podcast: Preparing for Hunting Season with Guest Bill Henson

As he is in the process of preparing for hunting season, “Prowler Bill” Henson joins Dustin on this podcast and we talk about preparing for bow […]
Do you like it?
Read more
October 13, 2016

Podcast: Fishing Fun on Lake Texoma with Guest Bill Carey

This week on The Best of The Outdoors Podcast, we visit with Bill Carey, owner of Striper Express Guide Service on Lake Texoma on the Texas and Oklahoma […]
Do you like it?
Read more
October 27, 2016

Podcast: Bowfishing Adventures with Guest Marty McIntyre

This week on The Best of The Outdoors Podcast, we visit with Marty McIntyre, owner of  GARQUEST Bowfishing Adventures. In this show we cover bowfishing for common carp, […]
Do you like it?
Read more
November 10, 2016

Podcast: Urban Airgunning with Guest Rick Ward

In this show, Dustin interviews Rick Ward "The Urban Airgunner" on hunting small game, big game, and predators with airguns. Rick is part of the  American […]
Do you like it?
Read more
123...5
Next page
Need to Subscribe?
0